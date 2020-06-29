1508 Evanston Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace bathtub

MOVE-IN READY: Wonderful home in popular Gables at East Worthington. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the main level. Great open floor plan includes a spacious living room w/ gas starter fireplace that opens to separate dining room. Kitchen features granite counters, tile backsplash, s/s appliances, breakfast area, & huge walk-in pantry.



The master bedroom is a true retreat & features trey ceiling & master bath w/ double vanity, garden tub, & separate shower. Additional bedrooms are well-sized & bright. The laundry room completes the top floor. Fully fenced-in level backyard features a patio.



Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment!



One pet under 30 pounds with a pet deposit & monthly pet rent.



