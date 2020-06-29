All apartments in Marietta
Last updated March 10 2020 at 3:58 PM

1508 Evanston Ct

1508 Evanston Court · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Evanston Court, Marietta, GA 30062
East Worthington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
MOVE-IN READY: Wonderful home in popular Gables at East Worthington. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the main level. Great open floor plan includes a spacious living room w/ gas starter fireplace that opens to separate dining room. Kitchen features granite counters, tile backsplash, s/s appliances, breakfast area, & huge walk-in pantry.

The master bedroom is a true retreat & features trey ceiling & master bath w/ double vanity, garden tub, & separate shower. Additional bedrooms are well-sized & bright. The laundry room completes the top floor. Fully fenced-in level backyard features a patio.

Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment!

One pet under 30 pounds with a pet deposit & monthly pet rent.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Evanston Ct have any available units?
1508 Evanston Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1508 Evanston Ct have?
Some of 1508 Evanston Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Evanston Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Evanston Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Evanston Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 Evanston Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1508 Evanston Ct offer parking?
No, 1508 Evanston Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1508 Evanston Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Evanston Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Evanston Ct have a pool?
No, 1508 Evanston Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Evanston Ct have accessible units?
No, 1508 Evanston Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Evanston Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Evanston Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 Evanston Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 Evanston Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
