Marietta, GA
141 Marble Mill Rd NW A
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

141 Marble Mill Rd NW A

141 Marble Mill Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

141 Marble Mill Road Northwest, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cottage Rental - Property Id: 244091

This vintage cottage rental house offers two spacious bedrooms with private baths and great closet space.
Attention to detail of old charm with new designs are not forgotten in the inviting space of the designer kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
The open area floorplan flows to the living space with the detail of an old brick fireplace, 8 pine wood flooring throughout and original 6 panel wood doors.

There is a separate space for full size W/D hook up.

An extra room can be a convenient mudroom/office.

The updates are resource saving with insulation, new HVAC, new roof.

Reminiscent of simpler times, the welcoming front porch, back deck, mature trees and beautiful flowers on the maintained grounds add to the serious respect for history, location and style.

Kennesaw Mountain, Marietta Mountain Walking Trail, Lewis Park,
Marietta Square with great dining, shopping & events.
Easy access to Interstates 75 and 575
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244091
Property Id 244091

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5647694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A have any available units?
141 Marble Mill Rd NW A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A have?
Some of 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A currently offering any rent specials?
141 Marble Mill Rd NW A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A pet-friendly?
No, 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A offer parking?
No, 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A does not offer parking.
Does 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A have a pool?
No, 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A does not have a pool.
Does 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A have accessible units?
No, 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 141 Marble Mill Rd NW A has units with air conditioning.

