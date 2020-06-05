All apartments in Marietta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1276 Dot Street

1276 Dot Street · No Longer Available
Location

1276 Dot Street, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM OFF 120 LOOP! BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS! - BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS! MUST SEE! Three Bedroom Home in Great East Cobb location off 120 Loop Near Elementary School and Shopping. Features Updated and Open Kitchen, Separate Living RM and Dining RM, 1.5 Baths, Central A/C, Gas Heat, Washer/Dryer Hooks ups, Large Backyard w/Deck, Driveway Parking. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher remain for Tenant's use. Shed in backyard not for Tenant's use. Small pet under 30 LBS considered on per case basis with additional deposit.

*HOME WILL REMAIN ON THE MARKET AND BE SHOWN UNTIL FULL MONTH'S RENT AND SIGNED LEASE ACCEPTED BY MANAGEMENT.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2454844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1276 Dot Street have any available units?
1276 Dot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1276 Dot Street have?
Some of 1276 Dot Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1276 Dot Street currently offering any rent specials?
1276 Dot Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1276 Dot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1276 Dot Street is pet friendly.
Does 1276 Dot Street offer parking?
Yes, 1276 Dot Street does offer parking.
Does 1276 Dot Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1276 Dot Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1276 Dot Street have a pool?
No, 1276 Dot Street does not have a pool.
Does 1276 Dot Street have accessible units?
No, 1276 Dot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1276 Dot Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1276 Dot Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1276 Dot Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1276 Dot Street has units with air conditioning.
