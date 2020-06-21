All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 123 Herbert Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
123 Herbert Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

123 Herbert Drive

123 Herbert Drive Southeast · (770) 499-8193 ext. 01
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

123 Herbert Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA 30067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 123 Herbert Drive · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Adorable Brick Ranch - This is a self touring home. To view the property please email a copy of your drivers license along with a phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com.

Location Location!

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout make cleaning a breeze.

Warm neutral colors,

Large family room with tons of wall space and lots of windows.

Nice size kitchen with beautiful stained cabinets and dark counter tops. New smooth top stove.

3 nice sized bedrooms.

Fantastic tiled bathroom.

Enjoy the smell of beautiful Wisteria while relaxing on the back deck over looking large yard.

All this located with in minutes of the Big Chicken, I-75 and KSU at Southern Poly Tech.

Hurry this will go quickly.

No Section 8, No inside smoking, No pets

Schools: Elementary: Lockhead
Middle: Marietta
High: Marietta

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens

(RLNE2243446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Herbert Drive have any available units?
123 Herbert Drive has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 123 Herbert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 Herbert Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Herbert Drive pet-friendly?
No, 123 Herbert Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 123 Herbert Drive offer parking?
No, 123 Herbert Drive does not offer parking.
Does 123 Herbert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Herbert Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Herbert Drive have a pool?
No, 123 Herbert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 123 Herbert Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 Herbert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Herbert Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Herbert Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Herbert Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Herbert Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 123 Herbert Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW
Marietta, GA 30064
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St
Marietta, GA 30064
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity