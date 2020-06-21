123 Herbert Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Adorable Brick Ranch - This is a self touring home. To view the property please email a copy of your drivers license along with a phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com.



Location Location!



Beautiful hardwood floors throughout make cleaning a breeze.



Warm neutral colors,



Large family room with tons of wall space and lots of windows.



Nice size kitchen with beautiful stained cabinets and dark counter tops. New smooth top stove.



3 nice sized bedrooms.



Fantastic tiled bathroom.



Enjoy the smell of beautiful Wisteria while relaxing on the back deck over looking large yard.



All this located with in minutes of the Big Chicken, I-75 and KSU at Southern Poly Tech.



Hurry this will go quickly.



No Section 8, No inside smoking, No pets



Schools: Elementary: Lockhead

Middle: Marietta

High: Marietta



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



