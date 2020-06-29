All apartments in Marietta
1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW

Location

1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful neighborhood than 2 miles from the Marietta Square! Spacious townhome that has been recently updated from top to bottom. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms, newer light fixtures, Kohler plumbing, paint, and roof. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. HUGE master suite with a lot of closets! Basement has a great room for an office... and it's equipped with a beautiful half bath! Amazing "Charleston" sunroom with built-in bookcases off the living room. So much great space and don't forget about the (hard to find) 2 car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW have any available units?
1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW have?
Some of 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW offers parking.
Does 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.

