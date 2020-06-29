1225 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful neighborhood than 2 miles from the Marietta Square! Spacious townhome that has been recently updated from top to bottom. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms, newer light fixtures, Kohler plumbing, paint, and roof. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. HUGE master suite with a lot of closets! Basement has a great room for an office... and it's equipped with a beautiful half bath! Amazing "Charleston" sunroom with built-in bookcases off the living room. So much great space and don't forget about the (hard to find) 2 car garage!