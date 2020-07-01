110 Hamilton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Stunning ready to move in townhouse in East Cobb! 2 master bedroom upstairs and half bath downstairs, freshly painted, hardwood flooring and fire place in living room, brand new carpet in bedrooms. Minutes away from shopping centers, Marietta square and I-75 highway. Tenant is responsible for all the utilities.



For viewing details please contact 678-712-4200. This home will not last long, serious inquires only! Apply on www.venturamgmt.com/vacancies and apply online!!!



Available on first come first serve basis.



Rent $1195.00

Deposit $1195

Application fee $75.00