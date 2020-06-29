All apartments in Marietta
1022 Springdale Drive
1022 Springdale Drive

1022 Springdale Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Springdale Drive Northeast, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***FEES: Application $0, Background Check (if chosen for property) $40 per adult, Security Deposit $1375, Refundable Pet Deposit $300***

Please send questions via email to 1022SpringdaleDr@gohhp.com or TEXT ONLY 678-744-6375. Calls cannot be guaranteed a return call.

You must come see this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Marietta, near the Square. Features include large bedrooms, nice flooring, new refrigerator, and stove. Large back yard, partially fenced. Minutes to shopping and I-75. This home will most definitely not last long!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Springdale Drive have any available units?
1022 Springdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 1022 Springdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Springdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Springdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Springdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Springdale Drive offer parking?
No, 1022 Springdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Springdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Springdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Springdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1022 Springdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Springdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1022 Springdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Springdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Springdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Springdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 Springdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

