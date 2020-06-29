1022 Springdale Drive

Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***FEES: Application $0, Background Check (if chosen for property) $40 per adult, Security Deposit $1375, Refundable Pet Deposit $300***



Please send questions via email to 1022SpringdaleDr@gohhp.com or TEXT ONLY 678-744-6375. Calls cannot be guaranteed a return call.



You must come see this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Marietta, near the Square. Features include large bedrooms, nice flooring, new refrigerator, and stove. Large back yard, partially fenced. Minutes to shopping and I-75. This home will most definitely not last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.