Home
Chamblee, GA
2226 Medfield Trl NE
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2226 Medfield Trl NE
2226 Medfield Trail Northeast
No Longer Available
Location
2226 Medfield Trail Northeast, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East
Amenities
pet friendly
community garden
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
community garden
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brookhaven's Finest! Great neighborhood with community garden - walking distance to Marta on Clairmont Rd. Beautiful fenced in back yard, gleaming hardwoods, and tile baths, and 1.5 miles to I-85.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2226 Medfield Trl NE have any available units?
2226 Medfield Trl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chamblee, GA
.
Is 2226 Medfield Trl NE currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Medfield Trl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Medfield Trl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 Medfield Trl NE is pet friendly.
Does 2226 Medfield Trl NE offer parking?
No, 2226 Medfield Trl NE does not offer parking.
Does 2226 Medfield Trl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Medfield Trl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Medfield Trl NE have a pool?
No, 2226 Medfield Trl NE does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Medfield Trl NE have accessible units?
No, 2226 Medfield Trl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Medfield Trl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Medfield Trl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 Medfield Trl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2226 Medfield Trl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
