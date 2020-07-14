Sierra Gardens

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee; -- $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 75 lbs. weight limit
Parking Details: Open parking lot available on a first come first serve basis.