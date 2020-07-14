All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like Sierra Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
Sierra Gardens
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:17 PM

Sierra Gardens

3649 Buford Hwy NE · (559) 840-4975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Drew Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Drew Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3649 Buford Hwy. NE - H-3 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3659 Buford Hwy. NE - G-03 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sierra Gardens.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee; -- $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 75 lbs. weight limit
Parking Details: Open parking lot available on a first come first serve basis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sierra Gardens have any available units?
Sierra Gardens has 2 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sierra Gardens have?
Some of Sierra Gardens's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sierra Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Sierra Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sierra Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Sierra Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Sierra Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Sierra Gardens offers parking.
Does Sierra Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sierra Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sierra Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Sierra Gardens has a pool.
Does Sierra Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Sierra Gardens has accessible units.
Does Sierra Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sierra Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Sierra Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sierra Gardens has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Sierra Gardens?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookhaven Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity