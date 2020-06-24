All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Villages of Cascade.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Villages of Cascade
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

Villages of Cascade

733 Celeste Lane SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

733 Celeste Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
A Dream Come True Nestled in the sought-after community of Villages of Cascade, this almost new 3BR/2.5 BA two-level townhouse, in a gated community, is just the home you have been waiting for. This pristine home is beautifully appointed with every upgrade imaginable, including fresh paint, fireplace, new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, spacious master bedroom with ensuite, washer/dryer, new carpet, hardwood floors and a monitored security alarm system! In your new home, you will be conveniently located less than 1 mile to I-285, 2 miles to I-20 and a short drive to local shopping, as well as major shopping malls. Traveling will be a breeze with Hartsfield International Airport just a few minutes away! This must-see prize is located in a gated community with card/code access. HURRY! THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST LONG!!! Lease at $1,400/Mo and $1,400 deposit. Monitored Security Alarm System included in Rent. NOTE: WE DO NOT ACCEPT THE HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4009540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villages of Cascade have any available units?
Villages of Cascade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Villages of Cascade have?
Some of Villages of Cascade's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villages of Cascade currently offering any rent specials?
Villages of Cascade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villages of Cascade pet-friendly?
No, Villages of Cascade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does Villages of Cascade offer parking?
Yes, Villages of Cascade offers parking.
Does Villages of Cascade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villages of Cascade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villages of Cascade have a pool?
Yes, Villages of Cascade has a pool.
Does Villages of Cascade have accessible units?
No, Villages of Cascade does not have accessible units.
Does Villages of Cascade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villages of Cascade has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus