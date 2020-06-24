Amenities

A Dream Come True Nestled in the sought-after community of Villages of Cascade, this almost new 3BR/2.5 BA two-level townhouse, in a gated community, is just the home you have been waiting for. This pristine home is beautifully appointed with every upgrade imaginable, including fresh paint, fireplace, new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, spacious master bedroom with ensuite, washer/dryer, new carpet, hardwood floors and a monitored security alarm system! In your new home, you will be conveniently located less than 1 mile to I-285, 2 miles to I-20 and a short drive to local shopping, as well as major shopping malls. Traveling will be a breeze with Hartsfield International Airport just a few minutes away! This must-see prize is located in a gated community with card/code access. HURRY! THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST LONG!!! Lease at $1,400/Mo and $1,400 deposit. Monitored Security Alarm System included in Rent. NOTE: WE DO NOT ACCEPT THE HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER!



No Pets Allowed



