Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

The Park at Riverview

7350 Campbellton Rd SW · (202) 883-4157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0508 · Avail. now

$1,364

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0622 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 0608 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park at Riverview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
parking
alarm system
The Park at Riverview Apartments in Atlanta, Georgia is the perfect place to call home! With three apartment size options of one, two, and three bedrooms, the right fit is an easy find. Each apartment home comes with washer and dryer connections, wood-style flooring, black appliances, walk-in closets, and unique features like a sundeck or floor-to-ceiling windows in select apartment homes. Our community provides the best amenities to match your lifestyle such as the resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, fully-equipped fitness center, playground, dog park, and business center. With a location right outside of central Atlanta, enjoy the neighborhood environment while still having easy access to entertainment and shopping. Call The Park at Riverview Apartments home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface parking available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Park at Riverview have any available units?
The Park at Riverview has 3 units available starting at $1,339 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does The Park at Riverview have?
Some of The Park at Riverview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park at Riverview currently offering any rent specials?
The Park at Riverview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Park at Riverview pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park at Riverview is pet friendly.
Does The Park at Riverview offer parking?
Yes, The Park at Riverview offers parking.
Does The Park at Riverview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Park at Riverview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park at Riverview have a pool?
Yes, The Park at Riverview has a pool.
Does The Park at Riverview have accessible units?
Yes, The Park at Riverview has accessible units.
Does The Park at Riverview have units with dishwashers?
No, The Park at Riverview does not have units with dishwashers.
