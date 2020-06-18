Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed accessible parking alarm system

The Park at Riverview Apartments in Atlanta, Georgia is the perfect place to call home! With three apartment size options of one, two, and three bedrooms, the right fit is an easy find. Each apartment home comes with washer and dryer connections, wood-style flooring, black appliances, walk-in closets, and unique features like a sundeck or floor-to-ceiling windows in select apartment homes. Our community provides the best amenities to match your lifestyle such as the resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, fully-equipped fitness center, playground, dog park, and business center. With a location right outside of central Atlanta, enjoy the neighborhood environment while still having easy access to entertainment and shopping. Call The Park at Riverview Apartments home today!