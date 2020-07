Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area dog park fire pit gym pool putting green bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet accessible elevator garage parking bike storage business center car charging clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access package receiving

The same crisp and modern style that you see in every The Encore home is carried into the community and its amenities. Take a look at the photos of the saltwater pool, complete with a resort-inspired poolside lounging area that has views for days. Imagine winding down at the end of a day by enjoying a quick game on the putting green or at a relaxing walk on the zen path. At The Encore, everything is here for you.



If youre ready to see The Encore in person, wed love to show you around! Contact our team today for a customized tour of The Encore in Atlanta, GA.