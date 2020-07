Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area coffee bar internet access internet cafe

Elegance and style await you at Seventeen West, ideally located in the cultural heart of Atlantic Station. Perfectly-appointed one and two bedroom luxury apartment homes offer a generous array of refinements, including light cherry cabinetry, dual vanity bathrooms, and private dining rooms. You can expect unsurpassed amenities that will delight your senses to include lush courtyards with fountains, private fitness studio, and E-lounge. This unique atmosphere is walking distance to a seemingly limitless array of shopping, dining, entertainment and major employers. A splendid lifestyle opportunity designed for the discerning resident.