Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court yoga parking on-site laundry hot tub

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Located in the Sandy Springs area of Atlanta, Georgia, a rustic yet elegant setting is one of the many benefits you will find at Park at Abernathy Square Apartment Homes. We are close to shopping, dining and entertainment located in the Perimeter Center area and provide easy access to I-285, Georgia State University North campus, and major employers in the area.Choose from our well-appointed one, two and three-bedroom apartment home floorplans which highlight features such as stainless steel appliances, new espresso cabinets with granite countertops, new lighting packages. We are a pet-friendly community that also boasts amenities such as a fitness center, swimming pool, sports court, and grilling and picnic areas. Call today!