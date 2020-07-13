All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Overton Rise.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Overton Rise
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Overton Rise

3695 Cumberland Blvd · (762) 821-0608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Downtown Cumberland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3695 Cumberland Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30339
Downtown Cumberland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1349 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Unit 1-1333 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 1-1428 · Avail. now

$1,386

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-2413 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 1-1006 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Overton Rise.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Overton Rise Apartments is a luxury mid-rise apartment community located in Atlanta, GA. Apartment Homes at Overton Rise include posh interiors including custom Espresso or Carmel Cabinetry and granite counters. Either package features a glass tile back splash in coordinating colors of either Smoky Mica or Bamboo Stone. These apartments will take your breath away! Leasing 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with luxury amenities such as a salt-water swimming pool, cabana with outdoor kitchen, Zen garden with fire pit & a 24-hour Health and Wellness Center. Incredible location near Cumberland Mall, the Galleria & Vinings with easy access to I-285 & I-75 makes Overton Rise close to Perimeter Mall, Buckhead & Midtown to enjoy all the action Atlanta has to offer. Residents have 24-hour Service Guarantee, and complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Direct access to some of the area’s best hiking trails with bicycle checkout exclusively for our residents. Schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Overton Rise have any available units?
Overton Rise has 10 units available starting at $1,316 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Overton Rise have?
Some of Overton Rise's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Overton Rise currently offering any rent specials?
Overton Rise is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Overton Rise pet-friendly?
Yes, Overton Rise is pet friendly.
Does Overton Rise offer parking?
Yes, Overton Rise offers parking.
Does Overton Rise have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Overton Rise offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Overton Rise have a pool?
Yes, Overton Rise has a pool.
Does Overton Rise have accessible units?
No, Overton Rise does not have accessible units.
Does Overton Rise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Overton Rise has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Overton Rise?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity