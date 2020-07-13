Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Overton Rise Apartments is a luxury mid-rise apartment community located in Atlanta, GA. Apartment Homes at Overton Rise include posh interiors including custom Espresso or Carmel Cabinetry and granite counters. Either package features a glass tile back splash in coordinating colors of either Smoky Mica or Bamboo Stone. These apartments will take your breath away! Leasing 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with luxury amenities such as a salt-water swimming pool, cabana with outdoor kitchen, Zen garden with fire pit & a 24-hour Health and Wellness Center. Incredible location near Cumberland Mall, the Galleria & Vinings with easy access to I-285 & I-75 makes Overton Rise close to Perimeter Mall, Buckhead & Midtown to enjoy all the action Atlanta has to offer. Residents have 24-hour Service Guarantee, and complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Direct access to some of the area’s best hiking trails with bicycle checkout exclusively for our residents. Schedule your private tour today!