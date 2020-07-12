/
summerhill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
452 Apartments for rent in Summerhill, Atlanta, GA
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
29 Units Available
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1286 sqft
Downtown Atlanta living near Capitol and major highways. 1-3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground and gym. Business center and conference room round out common areas.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
43 Units Available
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,319
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
153 Little Street Southeast
153 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Grant Park/Summerhill COMIING SOON!!! 8/1/20 • Single Family Home || 4BD/2BA • Designer Interior || Sun-Filled Rooms || Wood Floors • New Carpet & Paint || New Bathrooms & Kitchen • Stack Washer/Drier || Standalone Storage Shed • All Electric
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
165 Little Street Southeast
165 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1200 sqft
This rocking chair front porch home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and was remodeled in 2013.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Little Street SE
142 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1896 sqft
Off Street Parking with Back Open to Park - OPEN HOUSE (Candice): Thursday, July 9, 2020 @ 6:00-6:45 pm Friday, July 10, 2020 @ 6:00-6:45 pm Saturday, July 11, 2020 @ 12:30-1:15 pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 @ 12:30-1:15 pm Beautiful home in
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
57 Fulton Street SE
57 Fulton Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1440 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Midtown. Spacious floorplan with hardwood throughout. Living room boasts corner fireplace. Spacious master with unique glass window and walk-in closet. Outside patio great for entertaining or for morning coffee.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
581 Martin St
581 Martin Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
TOP FLOOR Newly Renovated, Large 1/1 Apartment Situated Between Grant Park & Summer Hill. Light Filled Rooms w/ Hardwood Floors throughout the entire unit. Completely Renovated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Granite Counter-Tops, New SS Appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
581 Martin Street SE # 4
581 Martin St SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
TOP FLOOR Newly Renovated, Large 1/1 Apartment Situated Between Grant Park & Summer Hill. Light Filled Rooms w/ Hardwood Floors throughout the entire unit. Completely Renovated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Granite Counter-Tops, New SS Appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
472 Martin St
472 Martin Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2250 sqft
Ultra modern townhome for lease in the heart of the city! Main level with open floorpan and chef's kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Master bedroom with sitting room and balcony. Breathtaking views of downtown!!
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
670 Terry Street SE
670 Terry Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1026 sqft
Great 3/2 rental in Summerhill within walking distance GSU Stadium. Large open concept kitchen with granite countertops and stained concrete floors and carpet in all bedrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
154 Little Street Southeast
154 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Cute, Cute, Cute! Grant Park/ Summerhill Video link> https://youtu.be/tsAu_IgAJ1Y This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex home has hardwood floors, modern tiled kitchen and bath IThis great in-town location is close to parks and running fields.
Results within 1 mile of Summerhill
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
26 Units Available
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,254
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1262 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
174 Units Available
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
40 Units Available
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,329
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1171 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,270
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1070 sqft
Vintage industrial styling in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. Units with quartz countertops, Bluetooth-distributed audio, designer plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Draft beer and coffee bar on-site.
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
52 Units Available
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
885 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pet-friendly living with fitness center, pool and cyber cafe. Close to everything Atlanta has to offer.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
24 Units Available
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Smith & Porter in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 02:03pm
2 Units Available
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,592
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartments have vinyl flooring, high ceilings and granite counters. Head to the rooftop for a tennis match or to the sky deck for a cocktail party.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
566 Rockwell Street
566 Rockwell Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
Large Ranch Home - Located 10 Mins Bike Ridge to Downtown and 5 Minutes Drive - Everything New - Nothing has been left untouched on this home. Yes we are accepting vouchers. New flooring, New Kitchen and new light fixtures, windows and ceiling fans.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1145 Moton Avenue SW
1145 Moton Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Four bedroom gem - OPEN HOUSE (Candice) Thursday, July 9, 2020 @ 5:00 - 5:45 pm Friday, July 10, 2020 @ 5:00- 5:45 pm Saturday, July 11, 2020 @ 11:30- 12:15 pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 @ 11:30- 12:15 pm New kitchen and bathroom cabinets
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
441 Kendrick Ave SE
441 Kendrick Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2bd/2ba w/ Bonus Room & Large Backyard in Grant Park!! - Just a one block from Historic Grant Park, this 2 bedroom/2 bath home is located in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1053 Grant Terrace SE
1053 Grant Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1148 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Atlanta - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with a Bonus Room Freshly Painted Hardwood Floors throughout the First Floor Storage Area Outside Walking Distance to the Atlanta Zoo Easy Access to Highway 85 Nearby: Atlantic Station,
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1053 Park Row North SE
1053 Park Row North SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1022 sqft
Available July 28th. Don't miss out on this rare gated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome located within walking distance of Zoo Atlanta and mins from I-20. The unit features hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs.
