Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse concierge dog park doorman e-payments internet access online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Located in Atlanta, Georgia, The Legacy at Druid Hills is a beautiful apartment community that you would be proud to call home. With unmatched amenities, a dedicated management and service team, and a location close to everything, The Legacy at Druid Hills lets you live like you’ve always wanted at a price you’ll love.



Life on the GO means so much more than just residing in a wonderful apartment. We offer unique lifestyle services that give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends and neighbors. Take a closer look today! You’ll love what you see.