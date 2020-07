Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bike storage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The 35-story Icon Buckhead project will consist of 363 luxury apartments with street-level retail. Construction commenced 2Q17, and the first units are expected to deliver 1Q19. The property will feature a pool terrace atop an adjacent parking structure and clubroom amenity with rooftop fire pit terrace on the 35th Floor of the residential tower. The project will also have 32,000 sq ft of retail and office space. The property is located on Peachtree Road in the heart of the Buckhead business district with its 13 million square feet of Class A office space and over 3 million square feet of high-end shopping and dining within walking distance.