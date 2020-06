Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access tennis court

Please call Kevin with Northpoint Asset Management to schedule a showing 404-513-8393 Application is $45 per adult and is to be filled out at www.northpointam.com



2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a great community. Swim tennis, golf restaurant on site. The unit has all new hardwood floors, new paint, fully renovated kitchen, washer, and dryer. Ready for move in.



(RLNE4629579)