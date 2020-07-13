All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Axial Buckhead.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Axial Buckhead
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 PM

Axial Buckhead

Open Now until 6pm
3432 Piedmont Rd NE · (678) 335-1152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Pay $0 to reserve select apartments today! Ask us for more details or complete a price quote to get more information. (on select units)
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
North Buckhead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3432 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
North Buckhead

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-0624 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 00-0612 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 00-0617 · Avail. now

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-0514 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,669

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 00-0511 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 00-0732 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Axial Buckhead.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it! at Axial Buckhead! Located in the desirable Buckhead area, the premier business and entertainment center of Atlanta, Axial Buckhead is the place to be. Our apartments feature ceramic subway tile backsplash in the kitchen, high ceilings, garage parking, and full-size washer and dryer. Living here puts you around the corner from Phipps Plaza or Lenox Square. For that daily commute, we are a short walk to the MARTA station and less than a mile from GA-400, which will take you to I-85 and I-285. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love it. Guarantee. Schedule a Tour, stop by, or give us a call to see for yourself what makes Axial so special. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99, $250 admin fee due at application
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $150 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter’s Insurance required, Pest Control - $3.00, Trash - $30, Billing Admin - $5.49
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $400, +$100 for each additional
limit: 3
rent: $20 for first pet, $15 for each additional pet
restrictions: Restricted Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Axial Buckhead have any available units?
Axial Buckhead has 24 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Axial Buckhead have?
Some of Axial Buckhead's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Axial Buckhead currently offering any rent specials?
Axial Buckhead is offering the following rent specials: Pay $0 to reserve select apartments today! Ask us for more details or complete a price quote to get more information. (on select units)
Is Axial Buckhead pet-friendly?
Yes, Axial Buckhead is pet friendly.
Does Axial Buckhead offer parking?
Yes, Axial Buckhead offers parking.
Does Axial Buckhead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Axial Buckhead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Axial Buckhead have a pool?
Yes, Axial Buckhead has a pool.
Does Axial Buckhead have accessible units?
Yes, Axial Buckhead has accessible units.
Does Axial Buckhead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Axial Buckhead has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Axial Buckhead?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity