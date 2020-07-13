Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage accessible 24hr gym 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage car charging cc payments dog park e-payments internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet

Live it. Love it! at Axial Buckhead! Located in the desirable Buckhead area, the premier business and entertainment center of Atlanta, Axial Buckhead is the place to be. Our apartments feature ceramic subway tile backsplash in the kitchen, high ceilings, garage parking, and full-size washer and dryer. Living here puts you around the corner from Phipps Plaza or Lenox Square. For that daily commute, we are a short walk to the MARTA station and less than a mile from GA-400, which will take you to I-85 and I-285. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love it. Guarantee. Schedule a Tour, stop by, or give us a call to see for yourself what makes Axial so special. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.