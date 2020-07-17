All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Aspen Heights Atlanta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Aspen Heights Atlanta
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:07 PM

Aspen Heights Atlanta

57 Forsyth Street Northwest · (404) 625-1530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

57 Forsyth Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30303
Fairlie-Poplar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 7A · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1349 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
High-Rise 2B2B Apartment - Downtown Atlanta - Property Id: 310053

APPLY HERE: https://home.cozy.co/r/apply/1040797

Spacious, sun-lit high-rise condo apartment located in the heart of downtown Atlanta! The property has two bedrooms, each with a full bathroom and closet and sports beautiful floor to ceiling windows that show an amazing view of the city. The Mercedes Benz Stadium, the World of Coke, the Georgia Aquarium, and Centennial Park are all walking distance away and, for those that are students, the condo is at the center of Georgia State University's campus!

Even better - electricity, water, gas, parking AND Internet are included in the rent! The unit has a brand new washer and dryer unit, and, located near the lobby, there is a barbershop and local eateries. Parking is located one block away at 55 Marietta Street Parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310053
Property Id 310053

(RLNE5894593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspen Heights Atlanta have any available units?
Aspen Heights Atlanta has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspen Heights Atlanta have?
Some of Aspen Heights Atlanta's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Heights Atlanta currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Heights Atlanta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Heights Atlanta pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Heights Atlanta is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Heights Atlanta offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Heights Atlanta offers parking.
Does Aspen Heights Atlanta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspen Heights Atlanta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Heights Atlanta have a pool?
No, Aspen Heights Atlanta does not have a pool.
Does Aspen Heights Atlanta have accessible units?
No, Aspen Heights Atlanta does not have accessible units.
Does Aspen Heights Atlanta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen Heights Atlanta has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Aspen Heights Atlanta?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity