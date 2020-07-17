Aspen Heights Atlanta

Amenities
High-Rise 2B2B Apartment - Downtown Atlanta - Property Id: 310053
Spacious, sun-lit high-rise condo apartment located in the heart of downtown Atlanta! The property has two bedrooms, each with a full bathroom and closet and sports beautiful floor to ceiling windows that show an amazing view of the city. The Mercedes Benz Stadium, the World of Coke, the Georgia Aquarium, and Centennial Park are all walking distance away and, for those that are students, the condo is at the center of Georgia State University's campus!
Even better - electricity, water, gas, parking AND Internet are included in the rent! The unit has a brand new washer and dryer unit, and, located near the lobby, there is a barbershop and local eateries. Parking is located one block away at 55 Marietta Street Parking.
