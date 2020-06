Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Morningside bungalow with loads of charm nestled on a quiet street! Formal rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a home office/den on main. Kitchen with eating area. gleaming hardwoods, screened front porch. Full bath in basement. Easy access to attic and lower level for storage. Laundry in basement with loads of room for game tables or other hobbys. Garage for storage only. Fenced backyard with great sun making it perfect for a garden! Walk two blocks to Morningside Village and Amsterdam/ N Highland. 1 mi to heart of Va- Hi between Morningside Elem. and Inman Middle Schools.