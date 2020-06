Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse community garden gym bbq/grill

Gorgeous, modern-luxury home perfectly located between Buckhead and Midtown and walking distance to The Beltline. Everything is brand new in this sun-drenched, top-floor home designed for contemporary living. Open floorpan with sunlight from every direction, brilliant hardwoods, SS appliances and quartz countertops complete the aesthetic. Enjoy fitness center, community gardens, outdoor grilling, club room compost station and more.