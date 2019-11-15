All apartments in Atlanta
985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE

985 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

985 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath condo in the heart of Virginia Highland! Ideal roommate floor plan! Features updated kitchen, brand new carpet in bedrooms, bamboo hardwoods, ample storage space. Huge master bedroom with two walk in-closets and en suite bathroom. Large secondary bedroom with walk in closet. Building has rooftop terrace with amazing city views! Additional unassigned parking for residents behind building. Location cannot be beat! Walking distance to Publix, N. Highland Ave, Ponce City Market and Freedom Parkway for easy interstate access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE have any available units?
985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE have?
Some of 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
