985 PONCE DE LEON Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath condo in the heart of Virginia Highland! Ideal roommate floor plan! Features updated kitchen, brand new carpet in bedrooms, bamboo hardwoods, ample storage space. Huge master bedroom with two walk in-closets and en suite bathroom. Large secondary bedroom with walk in closet. Building has rooftop terrace with amazing city views! Additional unassigned parking for residents behind building. Location cannot be beat! Walking distance to Publix, N. Highland Ave, Ponce City Market and Freedom Parkway for easy interstate access.