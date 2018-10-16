984 Eden Ave

Amenities

Wonderful, renovated home just steps from the Beltline in desirable Ormewood Park. Open concept layout with expansive chef’s kitchen with large island, granite counters and stainless appliances overlooks the family and dining rooms. Original hardwoods, daylight basement and ample storage. The screened porch overlooks the large, private, fenced backyard perfect for entertaining and gardening. Built-in speakers on the main and porch, along with flat screen TV and remain. Convenient to Grant Park and priority attendance zone for ANCS Charter school. For Lease FMLS 6577379.