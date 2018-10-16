All apartments in Atlanta
984 Eden Ave

984 Eden Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

984 Eden Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful, renovated home just steps from the Beltline in desirable Ormewood Park. Open concept layout with expansive chef’s kitchen with large island, granite counters and stainless appliances overlooks the family and dining rooms. Original hardwoods, daylight basement and ample storage. The screened porch overlooks the large, private, fenced backyard perfect for entertaining and gardening. Built-in speakers on the main and porch, along with flat screen TV and remain. Convenient to Grant Park and priority attendance zone for ANCS Charter school. For Lease FMLS 6577379.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

