975 Piedmont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Remarkable city views in the Heart of Midtown! Open & modern floorplan with abundant natural light and 3 outdoor spaces including an expansive rooftop terrace! 3BR/3BA with foyer, living room & Kitchen with island & breakfast bar & walled private courtyard. Up features master suite w/walk-in closet, balcony, bath w/dual vanity, large walk-in shower. 3rd Bedroom on main can be study/office. 2 deeded parking spaces in shared garage with private entrance! Less than 1 block from Piedmont Park, shops & restaraunts and all the best of Intown!