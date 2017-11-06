All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:06 PM

975 Piedmont Ave

975 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

975 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Remarkable city views in the Heart of Midtown! Open & modern floorplan with abundant natural light and 3 outdoor spaces including an expansive rooftop terrace! 3BR/3BA with foyer, living room & Kitchen with island & breakfast bar & walled private courtyard. Up features master suite w/walk-in closet, balcony, bath w/dual vanity, large walk-in shower. 3rd Bedroom on main can be study/office. 2 deeded parking spaces in shared garage with private entrance! Less than 1 block from Piedmont Park, shops & restaraunts and all the best of Intown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 Piedmont Ave have any available units?
975 Piedmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 975 Piedmont Ave have?
Some of 975 Piedmont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 Piedmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
975 Piedmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 Piedmont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 975 Piedmont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 975 Piedmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 975 Piedmont Ave offers parking.
Does 975 Piedmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 975 Piedmont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 Piedmont Ave have a pool?
No, 975 Piedmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 975 Piedmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 975 Piedmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 975 Piedmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 975 Piedmont Ave has units with dishwashers.
