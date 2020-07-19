973 Todd Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This beautifully appointed bungalow is perched above the street just steps from Virginia & Highland. Nearly new dream kitchen with Miele convection/microwave and convection/steam ovens, induction cook top, wine cooler, and more. Play the piano in the sun room, or relax by the living room fire place. Bedrooms feature queen and king size W Hotel pillow top mattresses, smartly designed closet systems, and direct access to a serene side deck. Mudroom with washer & steam dryer. Fenced parking for 2 cars. Washer, steam dryer and piano to remain.