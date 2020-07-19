All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

973 Todd Road NE

973 Todd Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

973 Todd Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This beautifully appointed bungalow is perched above the street just steps from Virginia & Highland. Nearly new dream kitchen with Miele convection/microwave and convection/steam ovens, induction cook top, wine cooler, and more. Play the piano in the sun room, or relax by the living room fire place. Bedrooms feature queen and king size W Hotel pillow top mattresses, smartly designed closet systems, and direct access to a serene side deck. Mudroom with washer & steam dryer. Fenced parking for 2 cars. Washer, steam dryer and piano to remain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 973 Todd Road NE have any available units?
973 Todd Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 973 Todd Road NE have?
Some of 973 Todd Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 973 Todd Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
973 Todd Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 Todd Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 973 Todd Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 973 Todd Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 973 Todd Road NE offers parking.
Does 973 Todd Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 973 Todd Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 Todd Road NE have a pool?
No, 973 Todd Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 973 Todd Road NE have accessible units?
No, 973 Todd Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 973 Todd Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 973 Todd Road NE has units with dishwashers.
