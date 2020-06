Amenities

This is a 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths duplex home. Updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Living room with separate dining room. Two carpeted bedrooms and half bath on 1st floor with shiny hardwood flooring. Two carpeted bedrooms, two full baths and W/D connections on second level. Total Electric. Mature yard. Great location.



(RLNE4753850)