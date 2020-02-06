All apartments in Atlanta
968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B

968 Argonne Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

968 Argonne Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unique opportunity to live just 1 home away from Piedmont Park.Historic 1915 home but with updates for today's living.Living room with decorative fireplace, formal DR with wainscotting surround. Granite & SS kitchen w/professional grade oven/stove overlooks breakfast room or casual living space. Full marble-tiled ba on the main. Pergola covered side courtyard.2nd floor master w/ marble bath and soaking tub, generous secondary baths.3rd level bonus rm w/2 murphy beds leads to a slate rooftop deck with Midtown Skyline fall views.2 car garage with plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B have any available units?
968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B have?
Some of 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B currently offering any rent specials?
968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B pet-friendly?
No, 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B offer parking?
Yes, 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B offers parking.
Does 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B have a pool?
No, 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B does not have a pool.
Does 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B have accessible units?
No, 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B does not have accessible units.
Does 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B has units with dishwashers.
