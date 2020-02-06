968 Argonne Avenue Northeast - B

Amenities

Unique opportunity to live just 1 home away from Piedmont Park.Historic 1915 home but with updates for today's living.Living room with decorative fireplace, formal DR with wainscotting surround. Granite & SS kitchen w/professional grade oven/stove overlooks breakfast room or casual living space. Full marble-tiled ba on the main. Pergola covered side courtyard.2nd floor master w/ marble bath and soaking tub, generous secondary baths.3rd level bonus rm w/2 murphy beds leads to a slate rooftop deck with Midtown Skyline fall views.2 car garage with plenty of storage.