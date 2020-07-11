All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 966 Mauldin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
966 Mauldin Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:11 AM

966 Mauldin Avenue

966 Mauldin St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Reynoldstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

966 Mauldin St SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing location! Just a couple blocks away from the Beltline and a short walk to loads of shops and restaurants! Easy access to all of Atlanta's Great intown neighborhoods. Home features: Hardwood floors throughout the first floor, Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and tile backsplash, French doors that lead to a wonderful patio and fenced backyard, Second floor features a double master setup! One gated parking space and plenty of street parking! Perfect rocking chair front porch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 966 Mauldin Avenue have any available units?
966 Mauldin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 966 Mauldin Avenue have?
Some of 966 Mauldin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 966 Mauldin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
966 Mauldin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 966 Mauldin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 966 Mauldin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 966 Mauldin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 966 Mauldin Avenue offers parking.
Does 966 Mauldin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 966 Mauldin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 966 Mauldin Avenue have a pool?
No, 966 Mauldin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 966 Mauldin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 966 Mauldin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 966 Mauldin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 966 Mauldin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus