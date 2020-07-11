966 Mauldin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Amazing location! Just a couple blocks away from the Beltline and a short walk to loads of shops and restaurants! Easy access to all of Atlanta's Great intown neighborhoods. Home features: Hardwood floors throughout the first floor, Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and tile backsplash, French doors that lead to a wonderful patio and fenced backyard, Second floor features a double master setup! One gated parking space and plenty of street parking! Perfect rocking chair front porch!