Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this one-of-a-kind industrial Loft!!

Amazing two level Loft in coveted Inman Park neighborhood. Steps away from the Marta Station, Beltline and Krog Market. The unit features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and office space, sleek kitchen with modern appliances, granite countertops and lots of cabinets for storage. The unit comes with two parking spaces and access to the roof top terrace. Water, gas and HOA dues included in the rent.