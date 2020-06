Amenities

Look no further. Check out this newly renovated bungalow style house located across the street from the Barack and Michelle Obama Academy in Atlanta. This house has been well maintained and is professionally managed. Located walking distance away from the school, the Atlanta Beltine, Georgia State University Stadium, and Grant Park. Spacious floor plan with neutral colors and hardwood floors throughout (no carpet). Stainless steel kitchen appliances included. Long term and short term lease options are available. Contact us to make this your new residence today.