951 Violet Avenue SE

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e639406095 ---- Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath in Peoplestown Grant Park area. Large eat in kitchen with lots of counter space, S/S appliances, granite countertops, living/dining room combined, cozy front porch and deck in the back with nice size yard. Central location convenient to Grant Park, Atlanta Zoo, Downtown and much more. Must see! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.