95 Richmond St

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Walkability to Grant Park, Atlanta Zoo, New Restaurants and Coffee Shops - Locates 1 Mile from Downtown Atlanta - Great home, can't beat the in-town price. This home is walking distance to Grant Park, Atlanta Zoo, Farmer's Market and easy walk to old Turner Field, coffee shops and restaurants. Easy connection to I-20 and Capital Ave. Located minutes from Downtown and Mid-town Atlanta.



Rocking chair front porch, great rear deck to hang out or throw a friendly bbq. Hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace on the main and second level. Updated and Gourmet kitchen appliances.Washer and Dryer included. Off-street parking is available private driveway, with ample parking on the street. (see our aerial photos).



Available for immediately occupancy.



(RLNE5083630)