95 Richmond St

95 Richmond Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

95 Richmond Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walkability to Grant Park, Atlanta Zoo, New Restaurants and Coffee Shops - Locates 1 Mile from Downtown Atlanta - Great home, can't beat the in-town price. This home is walking distance to Grant Park, Atlanta Zoo, Farmer's Market and easy walk to old Turner Field, coffee shops and restaurants. Easy connection to I-20 and Capital Ave. Located minutes from Downtown and Mid-town Atlanta.

Rocking chair front porch, great rear deck to hang out or throw a friendly bbq. Hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace on the main and second level. Updated and Gourmet kitchen appliances.Washer and Dryer included. Off-street parking is available private driveway, with ample parking on the street. (see our aerial photos).

Available for immediately occupancy.

(RLNE5083630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Richmond St have any available units?
95 Richmond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Richmond St have?
Some of 95 Richmond St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Richmond St currently offering any rent specials?
95 Richmond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Richmond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Richmond St is pet friendly.
Does 95 Richmond St offer parking?
Yes, 95 Richmond St offers parking.
Does 95 Richmond St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Richmond St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Richmond St have a pool?
No, 95 Richmond St does not have a pool.
Does 95 Richmond St have accessible units?
No, 95 Richmond St does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Richmond St have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 Richmond St does not have units with dishwashers.
