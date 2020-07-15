All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

946 Greenwood Avenue NE

946 Greenwood Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

946 Greenwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Beautifully updated & fully furnished house has everything you could need for your home away from home. Home comes with all linens, dishes, kitchenware, etc. There is 1 king bed & 1 queen bed. Each room has dressers, nightstands, and closets. The loft area up the spiral staircase has a fold out couch, bean bag chairs, TV, and desk area. Home is walking distance to N. Highland with tons of shops, restaurants, bars. etc. 1/2 Mile to Ponce City Market, 1 mile to Piedmont Park, 1/2 mile to the Beltline. Home is a duplex, separate 1/1 in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 Greenwood Avenue NE have any available units?
946 Greenwood Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 946 Greenwood Avenue NE have?
Some of 946 Greenwood Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 Greenwood Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
946 Greenwood Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 Greenwood Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 946 Greenwood Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 946 Greenwood Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 946 Greenwood Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 946 Greenwood Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 946 Greenwood Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 Greenwood Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 946 Greenwood Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 946 Greenwood Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 946 Greenwood Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 946 Greenwood Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 946 Greenwood Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
