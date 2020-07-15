946 Greenwood Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated & fully furnished house has everything you could need for your home away from home. Home comes with all linens, dishes, kitchenware, etc. There is 1 king bed & 1 queen bed. Each room has dressers, nightstands, and closets. The loft area up the spiral staircase has a fold out couch, bean bag chairs, TV, and desk area. Home is walking distance to N. Highland with tons of shops, restaurants, bars. etc. 1/2 Mile to Ponce City Market, 1 mile to Piedmont Park, 1/2 mile to the Beltline. Home is a duplex, separate 1/1 in basement.