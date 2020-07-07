940 Ormewood Ter South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This charmer has hardwood floors throughout, lots of windows, separate dining space, and a large beautiful yard with a great deck and outdoor entertaining space. The back yard is fully fenced with large shed. There is parking in front of the house and private parking on the side of the house. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and washer and dryer provided. Pet friendly! Monthly yard service included. Don't miss seeing this adorable home! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! * not qualified for housing vouchers