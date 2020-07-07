All apartments in Atlanta
940 Ormewood Ter South East
940 Ormewood Ter South East

940 Ormewood Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

940 Ormewood Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This charmer has hardwood floors throughout, lots of windows, separate dining space, and a large beautiful yard with a great deck and outdoor entertaining space. The back yard is fully fenced with large shed. There is parking in front of the house and private parking on the side of the house. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and washer and dryer provided. Pet friendly! Monthly yard service included. Don't miss seeing this adorable home! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! * not qualified for housing vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Ormewood Ter South East have any available units?
940 Ormewood Ter South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 Ormewood Ter South East have?
Some of 940 Ormewood Ter South East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Ormewood Ter South East currently offering any rent specials?
940 Ormewood Ter South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Ormewood Ter South East pet-friendly?
No, 940 Ormewood Ter South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 940 Ormewood Ter South East offer parking?
Yes, 940 Ormewood Ter South East offers parking.
Does 940 Ormewood Ter South East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 Ormewood Ter South East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Ormewood Ter South East have a pool?
No, 940 Ormewood Ter South East does not have a pool.
Does 940 Ormewood Ter South East have accessible units?
No, 940 Ormewood Ter South East does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Ormewood Ter South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 Ormewood Ter South East does not have units with dishwashers.

