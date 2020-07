Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently updated this 3bedroom/2 bath beauty. This cozy home includes new plumbing, fixtures, new kitchen, new bathrooms, flooring, appliances, windows and much more! Nice size yard with deck. Close to shopping, highways and schools.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.