Last updated March 25 2019 at 11:59 AM

920 Memorial Dr SE 35

920 Memorial Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

920 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
920 Memorial Drive #10 Available 04/01/19 Executive Style Townhome - Rare availability. Close in town modern corner unit town-home with views of downtown Atlanta and the Beltline -located in The Metal Works Lofts. This super clean property comes equipped with two bedrooms, two and one half-baths, an over-sized two car garage and is located within fifty yards of the Belt-Line. You will enjoy the close proximity shopping and fine restaurants!

Viewings are by appointment and must be scheduled in advance for a later day. No pets.

(RLNE4728954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 have any available units?
920 Memorial Dr SE 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 currently offering any rent specials?
920 Memorial Dr SE 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 pet-friendly?
No, 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 offer parking?
Yes, 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 offers parking.
Does 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 have a pool?
No, 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 does not have a pool.
Does 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 have accessible units?
No, 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Memorial Dr SE 35 does not have units with air conditioning.

