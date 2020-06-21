917 Piedmont Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautifully renovated Victorian home located in the heart of Midtown. Home features 12 foot ceilings on the main level, a grandiose staircase and original stained glass windows throughout. Main house includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, walk-in closets, large kitchen, dining room, living room, family room, 8 fireplaces, a grand piano and a gorgeous front porch situated on a big front yard facing Midtown views - ALL furnished to perfection. Back of the house opens to a stunning fountain courtyard area to entertain and walkway to the carriage house and 2 car garage.