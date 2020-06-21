All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:47 AM

917 Piedmont Avenue NE

917 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · (404) 435-0034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

917 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3568 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated Victorian home located in the heart of Midtown. Home features 12 foot ceilings on the main level, a grandiose staircase and original stained glass windows throughout. Main house includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, walk-in closets, large kitchen, dining room, living room, family room, 8 fireplaces, a grand piano and a gorgeous front porch situated on a big front yard facing Midtown views - ALL furnished to perfection. Back of the house opens to a stunning fountain courtyard area to entertain and walkway to the carriage house and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Piedmont Avenue NE have any available units?
917 Piedmont Avenue NE has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Piedmont Avenue NE have?
Some of 917 Piedmont Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Piedmont Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
917 Piedmont Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Piedmont Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 917 Piedmont Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 917 Piedmont Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 917 Piedmont Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 917 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 Piedmont Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Piedmont Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 917 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 917 Piedmont Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 917 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Piedmont Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
