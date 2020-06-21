917 Piedmont Avenue NE

Amenities
Beautifully renovated Victorian home located in the heart of Midtown. Home features 12 foot ceilings on the main level, a grandiose staircase and original stained glass windows throughout. Main house includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, walk-in closets, large kitchen, dining room, living room, family room, 8 fireplaces, a grand piano and a gorgeous front porch situated on a big front yard facing Midtown views - ALL furnished to perfection. Back of the house opens to a stunning fountain courtyard area to entertain and walkway to the carriage house and 2 car garage.