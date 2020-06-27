Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

915 Paoli Avenue Available 09/07/19 Charming Bungalow with hardwoods throughout in East Atlanta area! - Rocking chair front porch. Open floor plan. 9 Ft. ceilings, some exposed beams. Renovated! Updated kitchen features shaker style maple cabinets, stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large Master Suite with Garden Tub. Separate Dining Room and Living Room. Nice size secondary bedrooms. The large, private, fenced backyard with deck is perfect for evening relaxation. Located in highly desirable East Atlanta area. Minutes from popular destinations like east Atlanta Village, Downtown. This neighborhood is on the rise...get is NOW!



(RLNE3352653)