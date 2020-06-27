All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

915 Paoli Avenue

915 Paoli Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

915 Paoli Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
915 Paoli Avenue Available 09/07/19 Charming Bungalow with hardwoods throughout in East Atlanta area! - Rocking chair front porch. Open floor plan. 9 Ft. ceilings, some exposed beams. Renovated! Updated kitchen features shaker style maple cabinets, stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large Master Suite with Garden Tub. Separate Dining Room and Living Room. Nice size secondary bedrooms. The large, private, fenced backyard with deck is perfect for evening relaxation. Located in highly desirable East Atlanta area. Minutes from popular destinations like east Atlanta Village, Downtown. This neighborhood is on the rise...get is NOW!

(RLNE3352653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Paoli Avenue have any available units?
915 Paoli Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Paoli Avenue have?
Some of 915 Paoli Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Paoli Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
915 Paoli Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Paoli Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 915 Paoli Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 915 Paoli Avenue offer parking?
No, 915 Paoli Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 915 Paoli Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Paoli Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Paoli Avenue have a pool?
No, 915 Paoli Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 915 Paoli Avenue have accessible units?
No, 915 Paoli Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Paoli Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Paoli Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
