91 Mayson Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking

Location can't be beat - steps to Kirkwood shops & restaurants! Welcome to your light-filled urban cottage, complete w/all the comforts of home - FULLY FURNISHED! One queen BR; one BR w/2 twins; master BR w/King and ensuite bath, soaking tub, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Open floor plan features decorative fireplace in LR - Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite, and office nook w/wine cooler! Dining room seats 6-8 comfortably, and leads to private, fenced yard with adorable outbuilding for extra storage. Lawncare and alarm system included, tenant pays utilities.