All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 91 Mayson Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
91 Mayson Avenue NE
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

91 Mayson Avenue NE

91 Mayson Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

91 Mayson Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
Location can't be beat - steps to Kirkwood shops & restaurants! Welcome to your light-filled urban cottage, complete w/all the comforts of home - FULLY FURNISHED! One queen BR; one BR w/2 twins; master BR w/King and ensuite bath, soaking tub, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Open floor plan features decorative fireplace in LR - Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite, and office nook w/wine cooler! Dining room seats 6-8 comfortably, and leads to private, fenced yard with adorable outbuilding for extra storage. Lawncare and alarm system included, tenant pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Mayson Avenue NE have any available units?
91 Mayson Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 Mayson Avenue NE have?
Some of 91 Mayson Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Mayson Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
91 Mayson Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Mayson Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 91 Mayson Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 91 Mayson Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 91 Mayson Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 91 Mayson Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 Mayson Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Mayson Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 91 Mayson Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 91 Mayson Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 91 Mayson Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Mayson Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 Mayson Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus