907 Lenox Court NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Buckhead home minutes to downtown/Lenox. Enter home with steps that lead to kitchen, eat in breakfast area, separate dining, Livingroom with fireplace. Washer/dryer room on main level. Half bath for your guest. Door from kitchen leads to balcony with steps to bottom yard. Upstairs features spacious master bedroom. Master bath is tiled with separate shower and tub. 2 walk in closets. Upper level also has 2 more bedrooms that share a jack and Jill bathroom. Lower level has a finished bedroom that leads out to another back deck. Lower level offers another full bath.