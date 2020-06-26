907 Lenox Court NE

Amenities
Buckhead home minutes to downtown/Lenox. Enter home with steps that lead to kitchen, eat in breakfast area, separate dining, Livingroom with fireplace. Washer/dryer room on main level. Half bath for your guest. Door from kitchen leads to balcony with steps to bottom yard. Upstairs features spacious master bedroom. Master bath is tiled with separate shower and tub. 2 walk in closets. Upper level also has 2 more bedrooms that share a jack and Jill bathroom. Lower level has a finished bedroom that leads out to another back deck. Lower level offers another full bath.