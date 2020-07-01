All apartments in Atlanta
897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4

897 North Highland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

897 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
playground
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
media room
Virginia Highland is a happening area with a vibrant bar and restaurant scene.

On North Highland and Virginia avenues, young locals sip coffee and cocktails in quirky cafes and shop for organic tea and funky home ware.

The landmark Plaza Theater screens indie films. Green spaces include Orme Park, which runs along Clear Creek and has a playground, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

Hop on the Atlanta Beltline and explore the city by walking, scooter or bicycle.

* Combo washer/dryer included

Nearby: Ponce City Market (1 mile), Publix Super Market on Ponce, Dark Horse Tavern, Manuels Tavern, Sweet Auburn BBQ, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joes, TJ Maxx, City Winery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 have any available units?
897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 have?
Some of 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4's amenities include in unit laundry, playground, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 currently offering any rent specials?
897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 pet-friendly?
No, 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 offer parking?
No, 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 does not offer parking.
Does 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 have a pool?
No, 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 does not have a pool.
Does 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 have accessible units?
No, 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 does not have accessible units.
Does 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4 does not have units with dishwashers.

