897 North Highland Avenue Northeast - A4

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities playground bbq/grill media room

Virginia Highland is a happening area with a vibrant bar and restaurant scene.



On North Highland and Virginia avenues, young locals sip coffee and cocktails in quirky cafes and shop for organic tea and funky home ware.



The landmark Plaza Theater screens indie films. Green spaces include Orme Park, which runs along Clear Creek and has a playground, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden.



Hop on the Atlanta Beltline and explore the city by walking, scooter or bicycle.



* Combo washer/dryer included



Nearby: Ponce City Market (1 mile), Publix Super Market on Ponce, Dark Horse Tavern, Manuels Tavern, Sweet Auburn BBQ, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joes, TJ Maxx, City Winery