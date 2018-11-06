897 Lawton Street Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This charming home is across the street from the Beltline. 3 bedrooms & 3 baths along with a 4th room that could be used as another bedroom or an office. Just rehabbed with new washer and dryer, as well as new SS kitchen appliances, there is off street parking in the fenced back yard. This is a no pet, no smoking, and no previous eviction home. Rent has been reduced to $1,650, don't get scammed. To apply, pay the $60 nonrefundable application fee and complete the online application at the link. Be sure to include your CURRENT and PREVIOUS landlord and employment contact information to make verification as quick as possible. As part of the process, we will run your credit, criminal, sex offender, and eviction background via a 3rd party. Upon approved, you will need to pay the reservation fee to take the property off market and hold it until you move in. Once you move in, the reservation fee can be used for your security deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.