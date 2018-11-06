All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

897 Lawton Street Southwest

897 Lawton Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

897 Lawton Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This charming home is across the street from the Beltline. 3 bedrooms & 3 baths along with a 4th room that could be used as another bedroom or an office. Just rehabbed with new washer and dryer, as well as new SS kitchen appliances, there is off street parking in the fenced back yard. This is a no pet, no smoking, and no previous eviction home. Rent has been reduced to $1,650, don't get scammed. To apply, pay the $60 nonrefundable application fee and complete the online application at the link. Be sure to include your CURRENT and PREVIOUS landlord and employment contact information to make verification as quick as possible. As part of the process, we will run your credit, criminal, sex offender, and eviction background via a 3rd party. Upon approved, you will need to pay the reservation fee to take the property off market and hold it until you move in. Once you move in, the reservation fee can be used for your security deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 897 Lawton Street Southwest have any available units?
897 Lawton Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 897 Lawton Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
897 Lawton Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 Lawton Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 897 Lawton Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 897 Lawton Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 897 Lawton Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 897 Lawton Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 897 Lawton Street Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 Lawton Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 897 Lawton Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 897 Lawton Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 897 Lawton Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 897 Lawton Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 897 Lawton Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 897 Lawton Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 897 Lawton Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

