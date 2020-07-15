All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

889 Stone Crest Road

889 Buford Highway · No Longer Available
Location

889 Buford Highway, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand NEW townhome with HUGE ROOFTOP TERRACE near Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza & all of Buckhead's World class shopping, dining & entertainment. Easy access to I85, GA400, MARTA, Midtown with all its Art and Nightlife. This Modern townhome features an OPEN FLOOR PLAN with kitchen opening up to spacious living & dining rm. High-end finishes including QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, Tiled backsplash, Stainless Steel KITCHEN AID APPLIANCES. Built-in oven, cooktoop, huge island & pantry. Master suite features FRAMELESS SHOWER. Three bedrooms on one level & forth bedroom on garage level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 889 Stone Crest Road have any available units?
889 Stone Crest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 889 Stone Crest Road have?
Some of 889 Stone Crest Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 889 Stone Crest Road currently offering any rent specials?
889 Stone Crest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 889 Stone Crest Road pet-friendly?
No, 889 Stone Crest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 889 Stone Crest Road offer parking?
Yes, 889 Stone Crest Road offers parking.
Does 889 Stone Crest Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 889 Stone Crest Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 889 Stone Crest Road have a pool?
No, 889 Stone Crest Road does not have a pool.
Does 889 Stone Crest Road have accessible units?
No, 889 Stone Crest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 889 Stone Crest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 889 Stone Crest Road has units with dishwashers.
