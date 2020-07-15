889 Stone Crest Road

Amenities

Brand NEW townhome with HUGE ROOFTOP TERRACE near Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza & all of Buckhead's World class shopping, dining & entertainment. Easy access to I85, GA400, MARTA, Midtown with all its Art and Nightlife. This Modern townhome features an OPEN FLOOR PLAN with kitchen opening up to spacious living & dining rm. High-end finishes including QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, Tiled backsplash, Stainless Steel KITCHEN AID APPLIANCES. Built-in oven, cooktoop, huge island & pantry. Master suite features FRAMELESS SHOWER. Three bedrooms on one level & forth bedroom on garage level.