Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Three Bed/Two Bath near Boulevard Heights! Updates Galore in this Beautiful Home! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY: This beautiful duplex is conveniently located near Boulevard Heights. Recently renovated, home features sliding barn doors, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods throughout, and luxury finishes. This home is a must-see! Text Roslyn at 770-728-2885 to schedule an appointment to view.



(RLNE5662014)