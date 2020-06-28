All apartments in Atlanta
883 EMBASSY Court NE

883 Embassy Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

883 Embassy Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Start your best life now in this Classic Buckhead TH providing an Open Floor plan and Detailed trim package throughout. This 3bed 3.5bath Townhome has it all: Finished Basement, 9ft Ceilings, Gated Community, Fenced Back Yard, Oversized Kitchen, Sunken LR w/Fireplace, 2-Tiered Master Suite, 3 Levels of Living Space, 2 Car Garage, and Hrdwds. Bedrooms are all on the upper level. Wonderful Location mins to Emory/CDC, Buckhead, Vinings, 400 Nature Path and more! Enjoy I75/I85/GA400 access for quick commute to work. 5 mins away to Best Restaurants & shopping. No Sec 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 883 EMBASSY Court NE have any available units?
883 EMBASSY Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 883 EMBASSY Court NE have?
Some of 883 EMBASSY Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 883 EMBASSY Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
883 EMBASSY Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 883 EMBASSY Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 883 EMBASSY Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 883 EMBASSY Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 883 EMBASSY Court NE offers parking.
Does 883 EMBASSY Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 883 EMBASSY Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 883 EMBASSY Court NE have a pool?
No, 883 EMBASSY Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 883 EMBASSY Court NE have accessible units?
No, 883 EMBASSY Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 883 EMBASSY Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 883 EMBASSY Court NE has units with dishwashers.
