883 EMBASSY Court NE

Start your best life now in this Classic Buckhead TH providing an Open Floor plan and Detailed trim package throughout. This 3bed 3.5bath Townhome has it all: Finished Basement, 9ft Ceilings, Gated Community, Fenced Back Yard, Oversized Kitchen, Sunken LR w/Fireplace, 2-Tiered Master Suite, 3 Levels of Living Space, 2 Car Garage, and Hrdwds. Bedrooms are all on the upper level. Wonderful Location mins to Emory/CDC, Buckhead, Vinings, 400 Nature Path and more! Enjoy I75/I85/GA400 access for quick commute to work. 5 mins away to Best Restaurants & shopping. No Sec 8.