Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:48 PM

881 Memorial Drive SE

881 Memorial Dr SE · (678) 231-0557
Location

881 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 300 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This historic loft, situated on the eastside Beltline, offers walkable, intown-living within close proximity to Emory facilities. At just under 1000 sq/ft, this top floor unit features a private bedroom with renovated bathroom, a spacious open kitchen and generously sized living room with separate dining area. In addition to 12ft ceilings, there is an expansive wall of original factory windows, sealed brick floors, and a view of the city. Unit comes with a brand new 2.5 ton HVAC system, washer/dryer, Wolf gas range, stainless steel appliances and tons of counter space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 Memorial Drive SE have any available units?
881 Memorial Drive SE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 881 Memorial Drive SE have?
Some of 881 Memorial Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 Memorial Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
881 Memorial Drive SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 Memorial Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 881 Memorial Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 881 Memorial Drive SE offer parking?
No, 881 Memorial Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 881 Memorial Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 881 Memorial Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 Memorial Drive SE have a pool?
No, 881 Memorial Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 881 Memorial Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 881 Memorial Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 881 Memorial Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 881 Memorial Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
