881 Memorial Drive SE

This historic loft, situated on the eastside Beltline, offers walkable, intown-living within close proximity to Emory facilities. At just under 1000 sq/ft, this top floor unit features a private bedroom with renovated bathroom, a spacious open kitchen and generously sized living room with separate dining area. In addition to 12ft ceilings, there is an expansive wall of original factory windows, sealed brick floors, and a view of the city. Unit comes with a brand new 2.5 ton HVAC system, washer/dryer, Wolf gas range, stainless steel appliances and tons of counter space.