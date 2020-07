Amenities

Completely Renovated Condo/Apartment situated between Ponce City Market & VA Highland! New Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops, SS Appliances, & Cabinets. Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout. New Light Fixtures & HVAC System. Large Bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Renovated Bathroom w/ Tub/Shower. Off and On Street Parking. Storage Unit Available. Washer/Dryer Available. The Beltline, Bars/Restaurants, Marta & So much more just steps away!