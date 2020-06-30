878 Peachtree Street

Amenities
Perfect Top Floor Studio unit in one of Midtown's most sought after buildings! Located in the heart of Midtown, this unit offers a renovated kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors and 1 parking space. Building amenities include 24/7 concierge, fitness center, pool, multiple gas grills and dog park. Midtown amenities include numerous restaurants within a stone's throw, Piedmont Park, Whole Foods and convenient access to interstates. Indulge in Atlanta's best connected neighborhood with this cozy studio loft! Large dresser (high quality, solid oak, $2,500) remains in