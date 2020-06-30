All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
878 Peachtree Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

878 Peachtree Street

878 Peachtree Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

878 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Perfect Top Floor Studio unit in one of Midtown's most sought after buildings! Located in the heart of Midtown, this unit offers a renovated kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors and 1 parking space. Building amenities include 24/7 concierge, fitness center, pool, multiple gas grills and dog park. Midtown amenities include numerous restaurants within a stone's throw, Piedmont Park, Whole Foods and convenient access to interstates. Indulge in Atlanta's best connected neighborhood with this cozy studio loft! Large dresser (high quality, solid oak, $2,500) remains in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 878 Peachtree Street have any available units?
878 Peachtree Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 878 Peachtree Street have?
Some of 878 Peachtree Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 878 Peachtree Street currently offering any rent specials?
878 Peachtree Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 878 Peachtree Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 878 Peachtree Street is pet friendly.
Does 878 Peachtree Street offer parking?
Yes, 878 Peachtree Street offers parking.
Does 878 Peachtree Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 878 Peachtree Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 878 Peachtree Street have a pool?
Yes, 878 Peachtree Street has a pool.
Does 878 Peachtree Street have accessible units?
No, 878 Peachtree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 878 Peachtree Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 878 Peachtree Street has units with dishwashers.

